Laken Riley murder: Lawyer of Mollie Tibbetts’ killer comments on ‘bizarre parallels’ between tragic cases

The lawyer who represented Mollie Tibbetts’ killer broke his silence about the Laken Riley murder, admitting that it wouldn’t “surprise” him if the murderers, who were both in the U.S. unlawfully, were connected.

Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley, 22, was murdered in Athens, Georgia, on Feb. 22. The prime suspect in the murder, Jose Ibarra, is a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Riley had gone for a morning jog on University of Georgia’s campus – located near Augusta University – when she was attacked and died of blunt force trauma. Her body was found by police later that morning.

In an interview with the New York Post, the attorney who represented convicted killer Cristhian Bahena Rivera called the parallels between the Tibbetts and Riley cases “bizarre” and “staggering.”

Tibbetts, 20, was stabbed to death by Rivera while she was running in Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18, 2018. He was sentenced to life in prison in August 2021 after being convicted of first-degree murder.

“Illegal immigration does come with an element of – well, problems,” lawyer Chad Frese said in the recent interview.

“With any immigration, legal or illegal, you’re going to have some people who come here with bad intentions.”

Frese also spoke about the possibility of Ibarra and Riley’s suspected killer being connected somehow, and said it is not inconceivable for migrants to move between Iowa and Georgia.

“We’ll have locals who immigrate to the central Iowa area, who have come from the Georgia area, or move to the Georgia area.” the attorney explained. “So it’s not atypical to have a Mexican national living in the central Iowa area working at a packing plant, who previously lived in East Point, Georgia, for instance.”

“Could there be some connection there? Absolutely, because they move and they go where they’re familiar and they’re comfortable.”

Frese also added that he thought there was “something larger at play” in the Tibbetts case.

“I’ve always thought there’s something larger at play than just my client randomly picking out Mollie Tibbetts and randomly killing her,” the attorney said. “I don’t think it’s as simple as a Mexican national going up beside a beautiful young woman and passively stabbing her.”

