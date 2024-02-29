Laken Riley tried to reach 911 during deadly encounter, Athens police confirm

​

FIRST ON FOX: Georgia nursing student Laken Riley tried calling 911 last week when a Venezuelan national allegedly attacked her on the University of Georgia campus, according to Athens-Clarke County police, who declined to release the call in response to public records requests.

The revelation explains one of the charges against murder suspect Jose Antonio Ibarra filed Friday related to violently interfering with a 911 call. Police had previously said they received a non-emergency call from a friend of Riley’s reporting her missing when she failed to return from her morning run Thursday.

Authorities did release other documents in the case, however, revealing the suspected killer’s brother Diego Ibarra, another illegal immigrant from Venezuela, showed he had little regard for the law between his arrival in the U.S. and when he allegedly handed police a fraudulent green card that had two mismatched birth dates printed on it, according to police documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In his first encounter with Athens-Clarke County police, he allegedly sped past an officer on Atlanta Highway near Epps Bridge Road going 80 mph in a 40 mph zone, with no license or insurance, and sipping from an ice-cold can of Bud Light.

“I opened the driver’s door and ordered him to step out of the vehicle, but he turned and began reaching inside of the vehicle, so I forcibly pulled him out,” the investigating officer wrote of the Sept. 24, 2023, stop, according to police documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

“The driver struggled and was brought to the ground, where there was a short struggle to handcuff him.”

In Spanish, he allegedly admitted to drinking seven beers before the stop, and he did not have a driver’s license.

Police report: Diego Ibarra’s DUI arrest

Federal prosecutors announced charges against Ibarra last week after he allegedly handed over a fake green card to police officers who were on the hunt for his brother in connection with Riley’s brutal murder.

Two Athens-Clarke police officers stopped Diego because he matched his brother’s physical description and appeared to be wearing the same hat they saw on their suspect in surveillance video, the documents reveal.

He told them he didn’t speak English and allegedly handed over a green card that had two separate dates of birth listed alongside his photo and fingerprint. The officers contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Diego is currently facing federal fraud charges for the incident.

Diego entered the country illegally in April 2023. Days after the DUI charges, police responded to his apartment for a domestic disturbance, but did not arrest him, the documents reveal.

Both brothers were cited on Oct. 27, 2023, for allegedly stealing more than $200 from an Athens Walmart.

Police report: Diego Ibarra banned from Walmart

But the records show Diego returned on Dec. 8 and allegedly stole more items, this time getting banned from Walmart stores for a two-year period and booked into county jail.

His brother Jose Ibarra, Riley’s suspected killer, entered the country illegally in 2022 but was freed on border parole, which allowed him to travel to New York City and then Athens, according to authorities.

Police report: Diego Ibarra’s fraudulent green card case

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz on Wednesday faced protests at a news briefing on public safety in the city, which is about 70 miles east of Atlanta.

Hecklers called for his resignation when he denied Athens is a sanctuary city and shouted him down when he blamed a 2019 resolution supporting undocumented foreigners on then-President Trump.

“While 2019 was not that long ago, you might remember the dynamic we were living in, in the late teens in this country where you had the president of the United States speaking in the most vile terms about people who were foreign born,” he said. “And you had that notion metastasizing in places like Charlottesville.”

“This is an invasion,” a man shouted.