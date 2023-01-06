Lansing, Michigan, police shoot, kill suspect

​

Lansing police shot and killed an individual Thursday evening on the city’s south side, officials said.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said at a press briefing that Lansing officers responded to a complaint of shots fired about 5 p.m.

Officers at the scene called for backup, and Michigan State Police officers in the area also responded, Sosebee said.

Officers found a suspect with a gun and shot that person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Sosebee said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Sosebee did not release a gender, age, or hometown for the person who was killed. He also did not say how many Lansing police officers fired their weapons or whether any state police troopers discharged their firearms.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting.

The incident is the second shooting involving a police officer in the Lansing area this year. On Tuesday, a Bath Township sergeant fatally shot a man in a mobile home park.