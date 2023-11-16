LAPD seeks to reunite over 50 stolen luxury purses seized in raid to rightful owners

​

Over 50 stolen luxury purses were seized in a raid on a California woman’s home — now, the LAPD aims to get the name-brand handbags back to their rightful owners.

The stash of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and other designer purses — along with a “significant amount of cash” — were recovered from 51-year-old Karla Sunceri’s Mission Hills home around 6 a.m. Nov. 1, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Major Theft Task Force.

Investigating detectives obtained a warrant for the property on McKeever Street after identifying Sunceri as a “luxury handbag ‘fence.'”

The purses are believed to have been snatched from owners throughout Southern California in a string of residential burglaries, the task force said in a Tuesday release.

Sunceri was booked in Van Nuys Jail on charges for receiving stolen property, the agency wrote, then released on zero bail. It is unclear whether any of her coconspirators have been identified.

Anyone with knowledge of the thieving ring, or who believes their purse may be among those stolen, is asked to contact the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-6958. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.