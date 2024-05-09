Las Vegas alien video’s previously missed detail proves ‘authenticity,’ expert says: ‘You can’t deny it’

​

When a Las Vegas family told police they saw something “not human” in their backyard, they were not lying, a veteran crime scene recreation expert said.

Scott Roder, of Evidence Room Animation and Exhibits, used his expertise and motion tracking software to analyze the video of a purported UFO crash landing in Sin City last April.

He told NewsNation they tried to “debunk” the responding officers’ bodycam footage or prove something was added to the video.

Now, he said he is convinced there were two creatures creeping around the family’s Las Vegas yard that night. “All of our results came back as authentic,” Roder said. “There’s no editing. That is an original video.”

Last year, Las Vegas police responded to a bizarre 911 call after a resident said he saw a “tall, skinny alien creature with greenish color,” about eight to 10 feet tall.

He told police the “creature” hid behind a forklift in their backyard.

“I looked at it in the eyes, and my body just froze like having sleep paralysis,” the witness, Angel Kenmore, previously said in a YouTube video. “He had a weird-looking face, big feet and big shiny eyes and a big mouth.

“I can hear its loud, deep breathing and its stomach kept moving. He would just stare at me, and seconds later, I could move again.”

Roder poured over the footage and watched it over and over until he finally spotted what he missed every time, two beings in the video at the same time, he told NewsNation’s show “Banfield.”

Using motion-tracking software that zeroes in on the source of motion, Roder said he “attach(ed) (motion) to a figure in the background to show that the movement of the shadow reflects the movement of a body that is attached to the head.”

“We don’t believe it’s a floating head,” he said. “We believe it’s attached to a body. And the motion of that head from right to left is consistent with the motion that we see between the slats of the fence.”

The story has been fiercely debated since the streak of light lit up the Las Vegas sky late April 30, 2023. At least 21 people across eastern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the glowing green light, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Vegas family’s claim about a crashed UFO and extraterrestrial life sneaking around their backyard has been called a hoax and labeled as a bogus claim by some.

Ben Hansen, host of “UFO Witness,” is among the nonbelievers. He believes the “creature” is a shadow, according to NewsNation.

Roder responded by saying, “I don’t believe that makes any sense,” and if it’s a shadow, it should be easy to replicate it.

If that happens, he told NewsNation he will reconsider his stance.

For now, for him, the video is legit proof that aliens came to Earth.

Other experts and journalists, including George Knapp, a leading reporter on UFO-related stories, told Fox News Digital last year that he spoke to the family after the crash, and he “didn’t detect a hint of a hoax.”

“Metro police took it seriously. The officers who respond to the 911 call interviewed the three witnesses and found them to be sober and credible,” Knapp said last year. “They searched the backyard, looked for physical evidence, canvassed the neighborhood for more witnesses, then returned day later for a follow-up.

“We had multiple conversations with the family over the past four weeks and didn’t detect a hint of a hoax. But what really happened? We don’t know.”

For several weeks after the incident, Las Vegas police set up surveillance around the house because the family was “afraid for their safety,” the police told Fox News Digital at the time.