Las Vegas police: Dog left outside dies in extreme heat while owner slept

A Las Vegas woman faces charges after her dog died outside in the extreme heat while she slept in her house, police say.

Debora Hagen, 55, was arrested July 21 and has been charged with one felony count of willful or malicious killing of an animal, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported. A police report said Hagen left her 10-year-old terrier Abby outside on a sweltering 114-degree day.

Police were called to a home at the Silverado Mobile Home Park north of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Walnut Road July 21 after receiving a report that a dog had died after being left outside.

The responding officer observed a black trash bag in the front yard with a leash near it and could smell a dead animal, according to FOX 5.

The dog’s owner, Hagen, told the officer she had let her pet outside to relieve itself. Hagen then went inside and fell asleep, not knowing how much time had passed before her roommate woke her up and told her Abby had died.

Police said the animal was left outside in extreme heat with no access to shade, food or water. Hagen reportedly told police the dog could go under the porch for shade, but the leash had been shortened and she was not sure if that was still true.

Bowls for food and water were found under the porch, but they were empty, FOX 5 reported.

Millions of Americans have been baking for weeks as a heat wave has swept over the nation.

More than 250 million have experienced above-average temperatures for this time of year, FOX Weather reported. There are heat alerts in 26 states as the high temperatures move over the Plains and East Coast.

As July comes to a close Monday, it will make history as the hottest month on record for the planet, partially fueled by relentless heat waves across North America.

The FOX Forecast Center said 222 daily record highs have been set this month in 76 major reporting cities.

Americans under heat-related advisories and warnings should be extra cautious as this heat wave will be the hottest stretch of summer so far for many.

Those with outdoor pets should be doubly cautious to make sure they are provided with food, water and shade in the potentially deadly heat.

Hagen is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17.

Fox Weather’s Chris Oberholtz contributed to this report.