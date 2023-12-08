Las Vegas police identify suspect, victims, in UNLV shooting that left 3 dead and one injured

​

Police in Las Vegas have identified the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas that left three people dead and another injured.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill identified the suspect on Thursday during a press conference as Anthony James Polito, 67. McMahill said that Polito was a resident of nearby Henderson, Nevada, and applied “numerous” times for jobs with several higher education institutions in Nevada, and was denied each time.

Polito was killed by police during a shootout on Wednesday.

The sheriff said that Polito had a “list” of people he was “seeking” on the campuses, including faculty from Eastern Carolina, where he previously worked.

Polito also mailed 22 letters to various university employees across the country with no return address, one of which had a white powdery substance inside, McMahill said.

When Polito’s home was searched after the shooting, detectives found a chair with a downward-pointing arrow to a document similar to a will and testament.

Police are still trying to determine a motive, McMahill said.

Officials said that Polito used a Taurus 9 mm handgun purchased legally in 2022, adding that 11 magazines were with the individual when he came to campus.

Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor at UNLV’s accounting department, was killed in the incident, officials said. University president Keith Whitfield said she had “devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants. She joined UNLV nearly five years ago as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems.”

Cha Jan Chang, a professor at the university’s business school, was also killed. Whitfield said Chang spent over 20 years at the university.

The third victim isn’t being identified yet. McMahill said the individual injured in the shooting is in life-threatening condition.

McMahill said at a press conference Wednesday that the first 911 calls were placed at 11:45 a.m. He said two police officers were treated for minor injuries from searching campus rooms and buildings.

Two detectives who initially responded engaged the alleged shooter and fired their weapons, leaving the suspect dead.