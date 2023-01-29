Las Vegas police officer, good Samaritan pull crashed motorist to safety moments before car bursts into flames

​

Police in Las Vegas have released a video showing a police officer and a good Samaritan helping save a driver from a smoking car moments before it burst into flames.

In the video of the Friday incident, released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a crashed white sedan can be seen on fire before a police officer and a bystander help pull the driver out of a car and drag the individual to safety.

The incident took place near Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive near the Venetian and Mirage hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

Moments after the driver is pulled to safety, the smoke from the front of the car turned into flames.

“As you can see, both worked with only seconds to spare before the vehicle went up in flames,” the department posted on Facebook.

In the Facebook post, police say that the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital and the officer was taken there as well for precautionary reasons.

“We are so thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!” police said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The social media post was flooded with comments from users praising the heroic actions of the bystander and the officer.

“Heroes!” One user wrote. “This person was saved because 2 heroes were selfless! Thank you both! Such a close call!!”