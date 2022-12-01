FOX National News 

Las Vegas Strip suspect drives on sidewalk, arrested after ‘barricade situation,’ police say

A suspect was taken into custody near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday after a bizarre scene, authorities said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a “suspicious” vehicle stop just after 3:30 p.m. on and Winnick Avenue.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warned the public of a barricade situation Wednesday evening following an erratic driver. The suspect was taken into police custody a short time later.
Instead of pulling over, the driver began to drive recklessly, at times “onto the sidewalk,” police said.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped a short distance away on East Flamingo Road and South Koval Lane. Authorities then treated the incident “as a barricade situation.”

Several minutes later, the department tweeted the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

