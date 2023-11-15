Las Vegas teens who beat 17-year-old student to death near high school facing murder charges

​

Authorities in Las Vegas announced late Tuesday that arrests have been made, and eight teenagers are facing murder charges in a deadly beating that left a high-school student dead earlier this month.

All eight suspects are between the ages of 13 and 17, according to officials.

Due to the teenagers’ ages, their names were not immediately released.

During a news conference Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Lt. Jason Johannson said all the people involved were students of Rancho High School.

Johannson described the video as “void of humanity” and said there was no evidence the incident could be considered a hate crime.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that Jonathan Lewis, 17, died following the attack Nov. 1. His cause of death was listed as complications of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was listed as homicide.

In the video, Lewis was on the ground, not defending himself when he became unconscious, Johannson said. The fight was allegedly over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly a vape pen.

Police said they believe there are 10 people involved in the homicide, and are asking for the public’s help identifying the remaining two people. Photos of the two suspects had not yet been released as of Tuesday afternoon.