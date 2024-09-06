Las Vegas woman arrested after stealing casket with body inside: Police

​

A Las Vegas, Nevada woman has been arrested after she was allegedly seen on surveillance video breaking into a funeral home and stealing a casket occupied by a corpse, before leaving both items in front of the business, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 47-year-old Patricia Sierra at about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and charged her with grand larceny of more than $1,200 and less than $5,000; burglary of a business; and removing, transferring or disturbing human remains.

Officers responded to the Affordable Cremation & Burial Service of Las Vegas on Charleston Boulevard on Aug. 27 after receiving a report that a body was lying face down in front of the business, with a casket nearby.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body lying in landscaped rocks. The officers also saw an open door with broken glass on one side of the building, and cleared the property to ensure nobody was inside.

The investigation also unveiled several other clues, including flower petals leading out the door and a small kid’s bike on the side of the building.

The manager of the business provided police with surveillance video which showed a woman between 30 and 50 years old with a buzz cut, wearing a black tank top, black leggings and black sneakers.

In the video, the woman is seen entering the business by breaking the front window, reaching inside and unlocking the front door, police said. She then walked into the viewing room, went to the casket and took it out the front door.

Police said the woman was seen making multiple trips in and out of the business before leaving the property.

Two days later, a caller reported to police that a person matching the description of the woman who stole a casket from their business was seen at a nearby convenience store.

Police responded, and the woman identified herself as Sierra. Police provided investigators with an image of Sierra, and she was identified as the same person in the surveillance video, according to the arrest report.

She was transported to police headquarters where investigators read Sierra her Miranda Rights. After being read her rights, Sierra allegedly said she has a substance abuse problem and “blacks out.”

She also said she did not remember breaking into the funeral home, but when asked if she had ever burglarized a business before, she allegedly said “yes.”

Detectives then asked what her preferred method for breaking into a property is, and Sierra allegedly said it was to use a rock to break a window.

Under questioning, Sierra allegedly apologized and claimed she was not trying to be malicious, though at that point police asked her why she was apologizing if she was innocent.

After being shown the surveillance video, police said, Sierra allegedly acknowledged she was the person in the video, though she could not remember why she burglarized the business. She also said she blacked out that night after drinking six beers.

Court records show Sierra’s bail was set at $11,000 for the grand larceny charge, and her preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.