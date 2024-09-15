Lawmakers, family react after learning Trump safe following second assassination attempt

​

News that former President Trump was safe after gunshots rang out nearby as he played at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach had lawmakers, family and others reacting to the news.

The shots were later determined to have been fired by Secret Service agents at a man who was carrying an AK-47 in what the FBI said appears to have been an assassination attempt. Trump was playing the club’s fifth hole, when the shots rang out and Secret Service agents rushed him to safety. Steven Cheung from the Trump Campaign communications team issued a statement after the event.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Cheung said.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., responded, saying, “Again folks!” It was a grim allusion to the attempted assassination of Trump July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pa.

TRUMP SAFE AFTER ‘GUNSHOTS IN HIS VICINITY,’ CAMPAIGN SAYS

“SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida,” the younger Trump said. “An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement.”

Trump Jr. also said a suspect had reportedly been apprehended.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., retweeted a post from the Trump War Room about the safety of the former president.

ABC DEBATE MODERATORS SPARK FURY FOR AGGRESSIVE FACT-CHECKING OF TRUMP, EASY TREATMENT OF HARRIS

“Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known,” Graham said. “He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country.”

The White House also issued a statement about the situation.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing,” the statement read. “They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

Rep. Anna Paulina, R-Fla., blamed the “radical left” for its continuous labeling of Republicans and Americans who want to have a safe and prosperous country as “threats to democracy.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This irresponsible rhetoric is causing people to get hurt. I just had to report my opponent’s [supporters] for soliciting strangers to send threatening packages to my home. She has refused to condemn this and her supporters for [doxing] me,” Paulina wrote. “This election is absolutely one of the most important elections in our history. We cannot bow down to intimidation, violence, and persecution. We must stand strong and bring home the win this November.

“Our family is praying for President Trump as he has taken on a monumental task,” she added.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., thanked God Trump was safe, adding he and his wife are grateful to law enforcement who bravely responded.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday evening that he had been briefed by the acting director of the Secret Service about the second assassination attempt on Trump.

“I applaud the Secret Service for their quick response to ensure former President Trump’s safety,” Schumer wrote on X. “There is no place in this country for political violence of any kind. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., echoed Schumer, saying, “Political violence has no place in a democratic society.”

Two members of the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, Chairman Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and ranking member Jason Crow, D-Colo., released a joint statement after the shooting that the FBI is now investigating as a second attempted assassination.

“The Task Force is monitoring this attempted assassination of former President Trump in West Palm Beach this afternoon. We have requested a briefing with the U.S. Secret Service about what happened and how security responded,” the two task force members wrote. “We are thankful that the former President was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms. The Task Force will share updates as we learn more.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., released the following statement after learning of the attempted assassination of Trump on Sunday.

“I am grateful to hear that President Trump is safe following today’s reported assassination attempt in Florida. I join in thanks for our hardworking law enforcement officers working to keep President Trump, his family, and his team safe,” she wrote. “However, we must ask ourselves how an assassin was allowed to get this close to President Trump again? There continues to be a lack of answers for the horrific assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, and we expect there to be a clear explanation of what happened today in Florida. Thankfully, God continues to watch over President Trump. As Americans, we must unite behind him in November to protect our republic and bring peace back to the world.”