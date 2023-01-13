Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54, Dems scramble to defend Biden in classified docs scandal and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

LOVE ME TENDER – Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, dead at 54. Continue reading …

‘OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN’ – Celebrities pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death. Continue reading …

‘BIG DIFFERENCES’ – Democrats scramble to defend Biden amid classified documents scandal. Continue reading …

ABE ASSASSINATION – Prosecutors share big update on former Japanese prime minister’s murder. Continue reading …

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY – Female former athlete who sued to protect women’s sports claims victory. Continue reading …

POLITICS

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER – Democrats push to amend Constitution so 16-year-olds can vote. Continue reading …

SECURITY QUESTIONS – White House won’t say how many people could have accessed classified documents in Biden’s garage. Continue reading …

‘OPENLY LIED’ – McCarthy says FBI briefing on Swalwell was so troubling, ‘you wouldn’t have’ him on ‘any committee.’ Continue reading …

HOME, SWEET HOME – Emails suggest Hunter Biden had access to garage where president kept classified docs, Corvette. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘THIS IS INFANTICIDE’ – Abortion survivors call out opposition to Born-Alive bill. Continue reading …

‘WTF IS HER DEAL?’ – Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk. Continue reading …

‘GRANDPA CAUGHT SHOPLIFTING’ – Late night hosts mock Biden over classified document scandal. Continue reading …

THAT’S AWKWARD – Moment MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell scolds reporter for using ‘pro-life’ term. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Everywhere Biden’s aides look, they find something new that surprises Joe. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – This is the beginning of the end for Biden. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – If you take classified material seriously, don’t stash secret documents in a garage. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The American media ignored the longstanding corruption of Biden, Inc.Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

STILL ROCKIN’ THE RUNWAY – Supermodels of the 90s, then and now. Continue reading …

FIRST-AID RELIEF – Meet the American who invented the Band-Aid. Continue reading …

HOT MIC – Joe Rogan puts leftist mega-donor on blast. Continue reading …

HUNT CONTINUES FOR ATHENA – Arrest made in missing toddler case as desperate search intensifies.Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Rep. Byron Donalds on Biden classified docs: ‘This is reckless.’ See video …

WATCH: Gutfeld: America’s worst mayor is running again. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Merrick Garland doesn’t believe Biden did anything wrong and he won’t change his mind regardless of what we learn, and ditto for most of the American media, because remember, there’s no scandal here. This is Biden, after all. But if there’s a scandal, it’s that Biden and his administration spent the past two years trying to smear his predecessor as the media ignored the longstanding corruption of Biden, Inc.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

