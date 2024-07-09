Long Island man indicted for allegedly chopping woman up with ax, spreading remains across 3 locations

​

A Long Island man was indicted for dismembering the body of a woman and allegedly discarding the remains across three locations in Patchogue.

The Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Monday that Gary Cowell, 72, of Patchogue, was indicted for unlawful concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly dismembering the corpse of a 56-year-old woman from Patchogue.

“This defendant has been indicted on charges related to the alleged dismemberment of a deceased individual,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I commend the Suffolk County Police detectives for swiftly locating the victim’s remains. The investigation as to cause of death continues. We want to assure the victim’s family and the public that we are committed to pursuing justice through the proper legal process.”

According to the investigation, on June 18, 2024, law enforcement was alerted that a woman was missing and had not been seen since June 13, 2024.

Detectives interviewed Cowell, who was allegedly the last person to see the woman alive.

Following the interview, Cowell went with detectives who located the dismembered remains.

Detectives allegedly recovered an axe used to dismember the victim, as well as other evidence from Cowell’s Patchogue residence.

The investigation is ongoing, and the medical examiner has not yet issued a cause of death.

Cowell is due back in court on July 25, 2024, and is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.