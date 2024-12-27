Los Angeles-area authorities investigating human legs found on shoreline

​

Authorities in Southern California found additional human remains Thursday, a day after a human leg was found on a shoreline near where a capsized vessel with two fishermen washed up earlier this week.

Officers with the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department responded to a call around 8:20 a.m. on Christmas Day when someone spotted the appendage, Fox Los Angeles reported.

On Thursday, authorities found a second human leg and a femur, the Los Angeles Times reported.

TEEN BROTHERS MISSING AFTER WEEKEND DUCK-HUNTING EXCUSRSION GOES HORRIBLY WRONG

The remains have not been identified. Palos Verdes Estates Police Capt. Aaron Belda told the newspaper that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to identify the remains that were found and determine if they are connected to the capsized boat incident that occurred Dec. 23.

WISCONSIN KAYAKER ACCUSED OF FAKING HIS OWN DEATH, FLEEING COUNTRY CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTION

The two men went fishing aboard a small boat Monday afternoon and were reported missing the following day.

Their boat was found overturned near a rocky shoreline in Palos Verdes Estates, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A Coast Guard search was conducted Christmas Eve but was suspended on Wednesday because of dangerous conditions, the Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, a human skull and bones washed ashore in the same area where the most recent remains were found. Belda said it’s unclear if the femur recently found is connected to that case, according to the Times.