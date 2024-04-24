Los Angeles authorities arrest suspect in shooting of deputy at traffic light

​

The person who allegedly shot a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department motorcycle deputy in the back while he was stopped at a red light has been arrested, Los Angeles police say.

Raymundo Duran, 47, was arrested in San Diego County, according to officials. He was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and possession of illegal weapons.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Robert Luna said that Duran is a gang member with an extensive rap sheet.

“He has a very extensive criminal history, a very violent criminal history,” Luna said.

“At the end of the day, this man was armed with a firearm. He had no business having a firearm in his possession with his criminal history,” he added.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Monday near Interstate 10 at the intersection of North Barranca Street and East Garvey Avenue, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

LA County Sheriff Robert Luna credits a bulletproof vest Deputy Samuel Aispuro, 43, was wearing at the time of the shooting for saving his life.

Aispuro was in uniform and was riding a department-issued motorcycle at the time of the shooting. He was taken by ambulance to a medical center for treatment and, according to Luna, the vest that he was wearing saved his life.

Authorities immediately began searching for a white sedan with tinted windows, last seen heading west on Interstate 10 from Barranca Street. They eventually found Duran and arrested him.

Aispuro is now recovering at home. He has been with LASD for nearly two decades, FOX 11 LA reports, and is married with two young children.

During the press conference, Luna took a moment to thank the witnesses who helped officials with their investigation.

“The witnesses that came forward immediately when our deputy was shot in the back, I can’t say enough about them,” Luna said. “They saw what they saw, got out of their cars, went immediately to aid our deputy…and eventually their information became very important to the investigation that our homicide detectives are conducting.”

“So, thank you,” he added. “In our eyes, you’re heroes.”