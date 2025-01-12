Los Angeles burglary suspect disguised as firefighter, as looting arrests reach about 29 people: sheriff

​

Approximately 29 people have been arrested in Los Angeles so far in connection to criminal activity related to the ongoing wildfires, including a burglary suspect who allegedly attempted to disguise himself as a firefighter, officials said Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said 25 of those arrested were in the area of the Eaton Fire, while four others came from the Palisades Fire evacuated zone.

“When I was out there in the Malibu area, I saw a gentleman that looked like a firefighter. And I asked him if he was okay because he was sitting down. I didn’t realize we had him in handcuffs,” Luna recalled to reporters. “We are turning him over to LAPD because he was dressed like a fireman, and he was not. He just got caught burglarizing a home. So those are issues that our front line deputies and police officers are dealing with.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonald said one person was arrested Saturday night for violating a curfew order in the city, and three others were arrested the night before in connection to an alleged burglary.

“There were three individuals in a vehicle. They were stopped. They were where they weren’t supposed to be. One had on a fire jacket and a fire hat. And he was additionally arrested for impersonating a firefighter,” McDonald said. “We have people who will go to all ends to be able to do what it is they want to do to exploit the victims of this tragedy.”

The chief warned that the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time curfew remained in effect from Sunday night into Monday.

“Unless you’re a public safety personnel or some other disaster worker, you have no reason to be at these locations,” McDonald said. “And if you are in those areas, you will be subject to arrest. Enforcing a curfew is an important tool to keep the burn areas and evacuated properties secure, keeping looters out. This effort also helps protect public safety personnel who are operating in darkness in very difficult conditions.”

He also said there was a threat from downed power lines and toxic materials from burned plastics and other composite materials. The chief warned people looking to donate to victims to take caution and research charities to verify their legitimacy.

Luna issues a warning to scammers who intend to profit from burglaries or “white collar” crimes off the victims of the wildfires that he has been in close communication with local, state and federal prosecutors.

“They are all eager to prosecute anybody who is taking advantage of our residents during this very difficult time, whether it is a burglary or it is some kind of white collar crime in a scam or anything that you may be thinking about doing,” he said.

At the press conference, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said she sent a letter to President-elect Trump inviting him to visit the wildfire devastation.

“I look forward to welcoming President-elect Trump to our communities so he can see the desperate need, but also the incredible opportunity, hope and perseverance of our impacted neighbors. It is in seeing this hope that I am confident that our communities will recover and rebuild,” she said.

Barger and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said they both have been engaged in communication with high-level officials in the incoming administration, rejecting suggestions from a reporter who claimed there was any animosity.