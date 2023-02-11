Los Angeles International Airport collision between plane and bus leaves at least 5 injured

​

A collision between a passenger bus and a commercial plane on the Los Angeles International Airport tarmac late Friday night left several people injured, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at LAX around 10 p.m., where they found at least five people injured as a result of the crash. Four were then transported to an area hospital, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Authorities said the crash happened at a slow rate of speed as the jet — an empty American Airlines A321 jet — was being towed away from a gate.

“A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people. We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal,” LAX said in a statement.

CALIFORNIA PROSTITUTION LAW ALLOWS SEX ABUSE TO ‘RUN RAMPANT’ IN LOS ANGELES STREETS, VICTIM ADVOCATES WARN

The five people hurt included the tug driver, who is listed in moderate condition; the bus driver and two passengers, who are believed to be in fair condition; and an LAX worker, according to the report.

LOS ANGELES SPEEDING CORVETTE RUNS RED LIGHT, SLAMS INTO CAR CAUSING TWO DEATHS

The collision happened at the nose of the plane, videos of the incident showed. The front of the bus was smashed in and its front window was damaged.

The worker was the only one who was not transported to the hospital, LAFD said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LAX remains open and operational, despite the crash, for all travelers going in and out of the airport, FOX 11 reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.