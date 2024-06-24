Los Angeles mayor criticizes ‘abhorrent’ violence after anti-Israel agitators block synagogue

​

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, described a violent clash between anti-Israel agitators and Israel supporters as “abhorrent” on social media late Sunday night.

The violence began shortly before noon on Sunday in front of the Adas Torah synagogue in the 9000 block of Pico Boulevard.

“Today’s violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable,” Bass wrote late Sunday night on X.

Bass said she called on the Los Angeles Police Department to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community and outside places of worship throughout the city.

“I’ll be meeting with Chief Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos,” she wrote.

Video from the scene showed people exchanging punches. Many of the anti-Israel demonstrators were seen wearing keffiyehs and masks while many Israel supporters were seen draped in Israeli flags.

One video appeared to show a group ganging up on a woman lying on the ground in the fetal position while others attempted to break up the crowd.

Police officers could also be seen in riot gear surrounding the perimeter.

At least one person was arrested during the incident and another person sustained minor injuries, according to KTLA.

“I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence,” Bass wrote. “Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable.”

“I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together,” she continued.

There have been many protests in Los Angeles and across the country following Hamas terrorists’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which prompted ongoing military retaliation from Israeli forces.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.