Los Angeles police find dead premature baby with umbilical cord near trash bin

Los Angeles County police found a dead third-trimester baby near a trash can on Friday morning, authorities say.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the Whittier Narrows Recreational Area to investigate the incident. They found a premature male infant with an attached umbilical cord next to a trash can.

The body was found lying face-down near a grassy area of the South El Monte park. Investigators are unsure if the baby was alive before he was discovered.

“The infant appeared to be 7 months old in the third trimester of the gestational period and fully developed,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived to the park and pronounced the baby dead. There were no signs of blood near the scene.

Authorities believe that the baby was abandoned at around 5 a.m. that day. Investigators said they did not observe any traumatic injuries on the infant.

“There is no information about the infant’s mother,” the statement added. “There are no witnesses or surveillance cameras in the park.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for more information, but none was available.