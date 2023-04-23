Los Angeles police officer resigns after being accused of child rape: police

​

A former Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer was arrested Thursday under suspicion of sexually assaulting a child under 14 years of age.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez is accused of forcible rape of a child under 14 years. The alleged incident occurred before he worked for the LAPD.

The ex-officer was assigned to the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles as a probationary officer before his arrest.

Lopez resigned from his position when the allegations arose, the LAPD said.

“Juvenile Division’s detectives in partnership with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office established probable cause to believe the suspect committed the act of rape,” an LAPD statement read.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and will consider filing charges on Monday.

The LAPD’s Juvenile Division is investigating the rape allegation, while the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that there are no additional details at this time.

