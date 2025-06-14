Los Angeles protester charged with throwing rock at federal officer’s face shield

​

Newly filed court documents reveal thatl a Los Angeles protester at the center of a dramatic arrest caught on video has been criminally charged with assaulting a federal officer by throwing a rock at an agent’s face shield.

Thomas Guzman was apprehended near the Roybal Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown L.A. on Thursday night, and is charged with felony assault on a federal officer.

A video obtained by Fox News shows the chaotic interaction, with officers screaming for protesters to get back.

Guzman was allegedly seen in the video being handcuffed face down on the sidewalk.

Other law enforcement officers ran to protect agents making the arrest from surrounding protesters.

During the search after the arrest, additional rocks were found in Guzman’s pockets, according to authorities.

When arriving at the Federal Protection Service (FPS) holding cell, Guzman allegedly told police, “Man you got me, I knew I should have ran,” according to court documents.

The arrest happened after demonstrators throughout the week got close to law enforcement, ridiculing and taunting them.

Officers held their line for hours before the arrest took place.