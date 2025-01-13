Los Angeles wildfires: California firebug arrest caught on video as police warn of arsonists

​

FIRST ON FOX VIDEO: Police and residents of Azusa, California, a small city in Los Angeles County, teamed up Friday to stop a suspected arsonist in his tracks as at least three large wildfires threaten the region and winds are expected to pick up again.

With increased officers on patrol amid the wildfire emergency, Azusa Police Department Capt. Robert Landeros said the first responding officer arrived quickly to the scene at Pioneer Park around 11:30 p.m. after neighbors confronted the homeless suspect, who was still there when the first officer arrived.

“This was intentional,” Landeros told Fox News Digital Monday. “Some of the neighbors confronted him, stopped him from setting an additional fire in the park.”

Video shows an Azusa officer handcuffing a man just steps away from a billowing brush fire, which authorities say county firefighters quickly extinguished.

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Police have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jose Carranza-Escobar, “a transient” whose last known address was also in Azusa. They said he admitted to starting the brush fire.

The arrest comes as firefighters continue to battle at least three active wildfires in Los Angeles County that have killed at least 24 and damaged thousands of homes and businesses.

Carranza was jailed on arson charges. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman was expected to hold a news briefing with more information about Carranza and fire-related looting arrests later Monday.

SALTWATER USED TO COMBAT LFAMES COMES WITH IMMEDIATE BENEFITS BUT LONG-TERM RISKS

Landeros said that Azusa police and partner agencies, including Hochman’s office, the county sheriff’s office, arson investigators in neighboring departments and the California National Guard are taking a “zero-tolerance” approach to arson as high winds and the dry climate fuel raging wildfires across Southern California.

“Everybody’s out there,” he said. “We’re watching. Even our citizens are.”

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WATER DROPS IN CALIFORNIA DURING WILDFIRES

The foothills outside town are a high-risk fire area and also have homeless encampments, where fires have broken out before, he said.

“We’re constantly conducting enforcement operations in that area,” he said. “Residents are obviously on edge when there are major fires.”

Strong winds are expected to return to the region this week which could fuel the existing fires as crews continue to fight them. They can both fan flames and knock down trees and branches that can burn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Azusa PD urges everyone to remain alert as fires continue to affect the county,” Landeros said in a statement over the weekend. “We must be cautious of individuals who may enter our community with the intent to start fires.”

Last week, another group of Los Angeles residents stopped a homeless man seen carrying a blowtorch. He was taken into custody, but police said they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him with arson.

Video of that incident shows him holding a torch head and a yellow fuel tank before at least five residents surrounded him and tackled him to the ground.