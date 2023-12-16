Los Angeles woman says intruder walked inside home with grandkids inside: ‘I feel very violated’

​

A woman in Los Angeles says that an unknown man entered her home earlier this month while her grandchildren were inside, but he didn’t take a thing.

Homeowner Meka Davis told FOX 11 that security cameras caught the man entering their backyard on Dec. 9, and peeking inside the windows. She said that the man gained access to the house through an unlocked patio door.

“He had walked inside an unlocked patio door, and he was inside my home for three minutes and 42 seconds while my grandchildren and I were upstairs and my sister was downstairs in her bedroom. It was very scary. I feel very violated,” Davis said.

Davis said that she saw the man’s leg coming over the fence through her surveillance camera and yelled, making him run away.

However, she didn’t realize how long the man had been at the house until looking over the security videos.

“I’m not sure what his intent was, but I know his intent was not to come in and have coffee and tea with me, you know, and just the fact that he was waiting and didn’t take anything,” she said.

Deputies said the man’s motive is unknown, adding that the same person was caught inside the backyard of a different home in the area that night.

“You want to feel safe in your own home all the time. It’s where we come to get away from the world, where that’s supposed to be your safest place,” Davis said. “Everyone needs to lock their doors and try to practice safety at all times.”