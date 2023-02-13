Lost Texas dog makes incredible journey back to former shelter, rings doorbell to get back in

​

A recently adopted Texas rescue dog ran away from her new owners and made a 10-mile trek back to her former animal shelter – where she rang the doorbell of the middle of the night.

“As we knew, dogs are incredible,” the Animal Rescue League of El Paso posted on Facebook. “Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run. She was very happy, and we were too.”

The rescue center put out an alert last month to ask El Paso residents to be on the lookout for Bailey, telling readers that she is a “very friendly” pup.

What the group and its adoptee family didn’t know at the time was that the husky mix was making a roughly 10-mile journey through busy intersections over a two-day span back to the animal rescue center, using only her nose and a mental map of the area, KARE 11 reported.

Bailey reached the center in the middle of the night and summoned her former caretakers by ringing the doorbell.

“I’ll be darn, at 1:42 in the morning she’s ringing the doorbell like, ‘I’m home,'” Loretta Hyde, founder of the league, told USA Today. “The Ring camera kept going off and off and off … and you’ll see in the video that she’s running out there, sitting, waiting for somebody to come.”

When one of the other employees at the shelter saw the pup on the Ring camera, the worker said her name over the speaker, and “she went boom, right up to the camera,” Hyde recounted.

“‘I’m here, let me in, where are you?'” Hyde said of what must have been going through the dog’s mind when she rang the bell.

A staffer rushed over to the location to bring Bailey inside, and she slept all night, according to Hyde.

“She slept so hard the whole night,” Hyde said. “The next morning, she was like, ‘You can serve my breakfast over there. I’ll get it in a minute. I’m still resting.’ So, three days without food and water, I mean, she was making up for her rest.”

Bailey is now home with her new family.

“It was such a happy ending for all of us,” Hyde said.