Louisiana AG confident remaining jailbreak fugitives will be recaptured after officials make 14th arrest

New Orleans authorities have arrested a total of 14 people in connection with a mass jailbreak on May 16 and re-arrested eight of the 10 Orleans Parish escapees.

Two fugitives — domestic abuse suspect Antoine T. Massey and four-time convicted killer Derrick Groves — remain at large.

“I am absolutely confident that they will be recaptured, and we just are going to continue our very methodical work to get them back in custody,” Attorney General Liz Murrill told Fox News on Thursday, adding that Massey and Groves are both considered “armed and dangerous.”

Officials this week announced the arrests of Massey’s sister, 31-year-old Daishanae Massey, and two other women, Lenika Vanburen and Diamond White. All are accused of helping the escaped inmates, who removed a toilet from a wall in a cell and crawled through the hole it created.

The eight inmates who have been re-arrested include Lenton Vanburen Jr., Leo Tate, Jermaine Donald, Corey Boyd, Robert Moody, Gary C. Price, Dkenan Dennis and Kendall Myles.

The 11 others charged in connection with helping them escape include Patricia Vanburen, Tyshanea “Minnie” Randolph, Lenton Vanburen Sr., Angel McKey, Emmitt Weber, Trevon Williams, Casey Smith, Sterling Williams, Connie Weeden, Corvanntay Baptiste and Cortnie Harris.

“I think they were sympathetic. I mean, some of them are relatives of some of the escapees,” Murrill said Thursday. “I mean, these individuals are reaching out to people they know and seeking assistance, and we are going to arrest and prosecute anyone who we find is assisting them.”

A New Orleans jury last October found Groves guilty of two counts of second-degree murder after he killed two men on Mardi Gras in 2024. He later pleaded guilty to two manslaughter charges in two other killings.

Groves, already serving two life sentences for the Mardis Gras murders, was awaiting his sentencing for the manslaughter charges when he escaped the Orleans Justice Center. His aunt, Jasmine Groves, is calling on him to turn himself in.

“I’m praying to the Lord that he is protected, and I pray that they don’t try to kill him,” she told FOX 8 New Orleans .

Murrill told Fox News’ John Roberts there is “always the possibility” that Groves and Massey could be traveling out of state.

Jasmine Groves told the outlet that her nephew has been stabbed three times in jail, and she noted that the inmates would have never been able to escape had the correctional facility been staffed properly.

The other escaped inmates, some of whom are charged with violent offenses, were being held in a minimum-custody site at the Orleans Parish facility. The jail is only at 60% staffing, and at the time of the escape, four supervisors and 36 staff members were monitoring 1,400 inmates, authorities said.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Thursday called for a long-term investment in plumbing upgrades at the Orleans Justice Center ahead of hurricane season, noting issues with flooding and “severe plumbing issues.”

“These recurring plumbing issues highlight a much deeper infrastructure crisis at OJC, rooted in years of deferred maintenance, chronic overcrowding, and a lack of meaningful investment,” Hutson said in a Thursday statement. “This is not just a facilities problem. It’s a public safety issue, a staffing issue, and most of all, a human dignity issue. We are responsible for providing safe, stable, and humane conditions for everyone in our custody and working inside that building.”

Hutson announced a temporary suspension of her re-election campaign in a statement on May 21.

“As I said today, I take full accountability for the breach that occurred under my leadership,” Hutson said. “I am grateful to the community, our law enforcement partners and city and state leaders for helping us to secure the Orleans Justice Center and capture the remaining escapees.”

“We’ve taken immediate action, including suspensions, an arrest and full cooperation with the attorney general’s investigation.”

She added there is “a long road ahead” for her “to be fully satisfied that the [Orleans Justice Center] and my deputies have the proper resources to perform their duties to the fullest extent the people of New Orleans deserve.”

“As such, I am temporarily suspending my re-election campaign. I cannot spend a moment putting politics over your needs,” she said. “Now is the time to focus on security, accountability, and public safety. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with other agencies and community organizations to hear your valuable input and make necessary changes.”

Anyone found aiding an escapee will be charged as an accomplice, according to New Orleans authorities. The FBI is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the escaped inmates. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,000 reward per inmate.

A violent offender warrant squad is searching for the escapees, along with the FBI and U.S. Marshals . More than 200 law enforcement officers are assisting with the search.

Fox News’ Samantha Daigle, Alexandra Koch, Peter D’Abrosca and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.