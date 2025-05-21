Louisiana attorney general expects more arrests in New Orleans jail escape investigation

​

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill believes an investigation into how 10 inmates escaped a New Orleans jail will lead to arrests of more people on the inside, she told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning.

Murrill said that authorities are continuing to investigate how exactly the 10 inmates were able to escape and added that she expects more arrests of those on the inside who might have assisted.

“There certainly will be more consequences from this event. We just have to be methodical in the investigation,” she said.

Authorities said Tuesday that one jail employee, Sterling Williams, was arrested and accused of helping the inmates escape.

Murrill also said that despite the time that has passed since 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans County Correctional Facility on Friday morning, law enforcement continues to follow up on credible leads and believes the remaining five escapees are still in the area.

“I’ve notified neighboring state officials that they could have headed in that direction, but my gut says that they’re probably staying close to home unless they have significant resources somewhere else,” Murrill said. “You’re just unlikely to go somewhere where you have zero support and help, most of these, if not all of these individuals grew up in New Orleans.”

So far, all the recaptured inmates have been found in New Orleans.

“They were young children, really, during the time of Hurricane Katrina,” said Murrill. “Their resources are here, so I really expect that they are staying around here and the longer this goes on, the more dependent they are on trying to find people to help them. There’s a pretty large reward out, and I’m confident that we’re going to collect them all.

“It’s a process, and there are a lot of people involved in the process, but they’ve been effective, and they are gathering people up.”

Louisiana State Police (LSP) announced 19-year-old Corey Boyd’s capture Tuesday night, saying that he was found in New Orleans. On Wednesday morning, an updated LSP Facebook post said Boyd was “transported to a secure state correctional facility outside of the area” and that he has been charged with simple escape.

Boyd was one of two men captured on surveillance footage in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Friday morning, just hours after the brazen breakout.

He is accused of killing a man named Brandon Fees during a car burglary in 2024 and was in jail awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder , attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official before the escape.

Boyd’s arrest was Tuesday’s second major development in the case that has captured nationwide attention.

Earlier in the day, police arrested 33-year-old Williams, an employee of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, and charged him with 10 counts of principal to simple escape and one count of malfeasance in office.

He was assessed a $1.1 million bond, $100,000 for each charge, according to Murrill’s office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams claims he was coerced into participating via violent threats.

“LBI Agents were assigned to review information in attempt to determine if anyone, from the OPSO staff or outside personnel, assisted in the escape. During a mirandized interview with Williams, he explained to Agents that he turned the water off from the outside pipe walk area on the exterior of cell 6 under direction of a light skinned black male with tattoos on his face, whom he named as ‘Massey,’ formally known as Antoine Massey, who threatened to shank him if he did not turn the water off,” the affidavit said.

According to Fox 8, Massey has a history of escaping from custody.

“There isn’t an ounce of this man’s history that doesn’t say ‘escape,’” Matt Dennis of ASAP Electronic Monitors, which provides ankle monitoring services, told the outlet. “He had no intention of wearing an ankle monitor.”

The five men who remain on the run are:

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft and multiple drug counts.

