Louisiana Good Samaritans rescue family of 4 trapped in sinking car

​

Two Good Samaritans jumped into the water to rescue a family in Louisiana after their vehicle crashed into a canal and became submerged in water, authorities said.

The crash was reported Wednesday in Assumption Parish when a family of four, including two small children, were driving along State Route 182 in a 2007 Toyota Corolla and veered off the road.

The vehicle went into a nearby canal and began sinking in the water, the Louisiana State Police said.

MEMORIAL HELD FOR LOUISIANA SEAMAN KILLED IN PEARL HARBOR ATTACK

“Due to the thick mud and marsh, the occupants of the Toyota were unable to open the doors and exit the vehicle,” police said.

Jeff Lapeyrouse saw the crash and pulled over, authorities said. He rushed to enter the water and helped the family exit their vehicle. Another person saw what was happening and rushed to help Lapeyrouse, police said.

The other person was identified as Chase Dupre, from the town of Chauvin. Only minor injuries to the family were reported. Lapeyrouse recalled the incident in a Facebook post.

“I just thank god that WE were able to get the family out safe,” he wrote.

“(Dupre) was the man that got the door open and then we were able to get the family out safely,” he continued. “I want to make sure he gets the recognition, because without him there, I don’t know if things would have turned out the same.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state police said it was “thankful for both of these men who selflessly entered a dangerous situation to help save the lives of many.”