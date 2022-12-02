Louisiana judge gives woman 15 years for causing fatal 3-car wreck while intoxicated

​

A Louisiana woman who caused a fatal three-car wreck while intoxicated has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

GALLOPING UNDER THE INFLUENCE: SOCAL POLICE ARREST HORSEBACK RIDER SUSPECTED OF DUI

Angella Rochell Marshall, 43, of Shreveport, was sentenced Wednesday. Marshall must serve five years of the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The wreck happened Oct. 10, 2020, leaving poet and youth counselor Lenard Pierce, 64, of Gretna, dead. Pierce was pinned in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Marshall, whose blood alcohol content registered .184% at the time of the accident, was convicted of vehicular homicide on Oct. 25. The legal limit in Louisiana is .08%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP