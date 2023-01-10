Louisiana mom protecting her kids fatally shoots shovel-wielding home intruder: sheriff

​

A Louisiana mom shot dead a shovel-wielding home intruder early Sunday morning while protecting her two children, the local sheriff’s office said.

“This case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Authorities responded to a home in Hammond just after 5 a.m. on Sunday to reports of shots fired. They found the suspect, 51-year-old Robert Rheams, dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Detectives were able to determine the suspect, later identified as 51 year old Robert Rheams of Hammond, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he forced entry into the home of the victim and her two young children,” the office said on Facebook.

TEXAS MOM JUMPS INTO ACTION WHEN BURGLAR BREAKS INTO HOME, OPENS FIRE ON SUSPECT

A “physical altercation” broke out between Rheams and the mom of two, which led to the homeowner shooting the home invader, the sheriff’s office reported.

WASHINGTON HOMEOWNER SHOOTS WOULD-BE BURGLAR DEAD

Rheams had a substantial rap sheet before his death, and was out on parole after serving 20 years in prison for armed robbery. Authorities have also linked him to a carjacking just hours before the home invasion.

No arrests have been made as of Monday although authorities continue to investigate the incident.

CALIFORNIA MAN TRYING TO STEAL GOAT SHOT BY ELDERLY HOMEOWNER, ARRESTED

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the district attorney’s office for further review, according to the sheriff’s office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional comment but did not immediately receive a reply.