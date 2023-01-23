Louisiana nightclub shooting leaves 12 injured: police

​

Baton Rouge, Louisiana detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight that left 12 people injured, three of which suffered from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr. of the Baton Rouge Police Department said during a press conference on Sunday that just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a nightclub called Dior on Bennington Avenue, where 12 people were injured by gunfire.

Three Baton Rouge police officers were in the parking lot outside of the nightclub when the shooting occurred and immediately responded.

LOUISIANA POLICE SHOOT, INJURE MAN FLEEING FROM EARLIER SHOOTING

“Those police officers immediately responded to the threat, and we believe their immediate response prevented further injuries,” Chief Paul said, adding that the officers were able to secure the scene and administer lifesaving aide until EMS and fire crews arrived.

Lieutenant Bryan Ballard, the commander of the department’s homicide unit, said nine of those shot during the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while three suffered from what could be considered life-threatening injuries.

“It is believed to be a targeted attack,” Lt. Ballard said, as opposed to a random act.

LOUISIANA FATAL POLICE SHOOTING FOOTAGE RELEASED

He would not comment on how many shooters were involved or the type of gun, or guns, that were used.

Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said the business was being cooperative and that the Alcohol Beverage Control Office is investigating in conjunction with the police department, to look into things such as how a security breach occurred when the club had private security on the premises.

Chief Paul said the investigation was active and detectives were exhausting all investigative efforts.

He also encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or the department at 225-389-2000 to leave an anonymous tip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chief Paul said they are not just looking for calls from witnesses, but also from people in the inner circle who may know something.

“Do the right thing,” he said, adding that they may be able to stop the next incident from happening.