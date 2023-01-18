Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra names new musical director

​

Conductor Matthew Kraemer will become the new music director for the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in July, the orchestra announced Tuesday.

Kraemer will succeed Carlos Miguel Prieto, who has served as musical director for 17 seasons.

Kraemer, a native of Indiana, has been the musical director and principal conductor of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra since 2015. He also is known for collaborations wit Broadway’s Idina Menzel.

He has been music director of the Butler County Symphony in Pennsylvania and artistic director of Orchestra Indiana. And, he serves on the faculty at New England Music Camp.

Kraemer will open the season as conductor on Sept. 14.

Prieto last year was hired as musical director of the North Carolina Symphony, beginning with the 2023-2024 season.