Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shoots, injures driver during traffic stop

A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release.

It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish.

A state police news release says both the deputy and the driver were treated at a nearby hospital for “minor to moderate injuries.” The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office asked state police to investigate the incident. The names of those involved had not been released as of midday Sunday.