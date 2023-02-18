Louisville mayor unveils plan to alter guns seized by police

​

Louisville’s new mayor, who was the victim of gun violence during his campaign, has unveiled a plan to render guns seized by police inoperable before they go to a state auction.

Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday that the firing pin from seized guns would be removed before the firearms are turned over to state police for auction. State law requires the auctions, and the proceeds are used to buy police equipment. The firing pin would remain with the weapon, a news release from the mayor’s office said.

Greenberg pledged on the campaign trail to alter seized guns before they are auctioned. He said Louisville’s government spends “thousands of dollars and untold personnel hours” on gun seizures, and turning them over for auction “doesn’t make public safety sense.”

KENTUCKY SUPREME COURT LEAVES STATE’S NEAR-TOTAL ABORTION BAN IN PLACE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greenberg was shot at by a man who entered his campaign officer in February 2022. No one was hurt, but a city council candidate, Quintez Brown, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Along with removing the firing pin, the plan includes placing a sticker on the guns that says the firearm may have been used in a homicide, “including taking the life of an innocent child,” according to a news release.