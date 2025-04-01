Luigi Mangione prosecutors directed to seek death penalty in federal CEO murder case

​

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Bondi said on Tuesday that Thompson’s murder was “a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” she said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky will seek the death penalty in the case.

Mangione, a 2020 graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, is accused of shooting Thompson to death outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024.

He faces numerous state and federal charges, including murder in the first degree “in furtherance of an act of terrorism.” He has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has not yet entered a plea for federal charges.

Thompson, a 50-year-old husband and father of two, was at the New York City hotel for an investor conference when he was gunned down from behind on the sidewalk.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mangione’s attorneys.