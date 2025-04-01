FOX National News 

Luigi Mangione prosecutors directed to seek death penalty in federal CEO murder case

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Bondi said on Tuesday that Thompson’s murder was “a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” she said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky will seek the death penalty in the case.

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Mangione, a 2020 graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, is accused of shooting Thompson to death outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024. 

He faces numerous state and federal charges, including murder in the first degree “in furtherance of an act of terrorism.” He has pleaded not guilty to state charges but has not yet entered a plea for federal charges.

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

Thompson, a 50-year-old husband and father of two, was at the New York City hotel for an investor conference when he was gunned down from behind on the sidewalk.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson shouts as he is led into court

