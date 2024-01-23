Macehete-wielding suspect charged with attempted murder for slashing NYPD officer

​

A machete-wielding mad man has been charged with attempted murder after he attacked and injured three members of the NYPD in Brooklyn on Monday, police tell Fox News Digital.

The attack occurred at around 3:30 p.m. when police responded to a report of a 40-year-old emotionally disturbed man inside an East Flatbush apartment on New York Avenue.

Police attempted to take the suspect, Jean Blain, into custody inside the home near Beverley Road when a violent struggle ensued, police say.

The unhinged suspect slashed a police officer across the side of the head with the weapon, police say.

A second officer sustained minor injuries to the wrist and the third officer was injured in the shoulder.

The three injured officers were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition and Blain was taken into custody.

Blain has also been charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

About an hour later, a fourth NYPD officer was injured in a separate attack by another bothered New Yorker, the New York Post reports.

That incident took place inside the 42nd Street-Bryant Park station at around 4:45 p.m. when police attempted to remove a disorderly man from the station after he became combative with a group of teenagers.

But the man became irate and punched a cop in the face before he was subsequently arrested with charges pending.