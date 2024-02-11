Maine grandfather dies after ATV breaks through frozen lake during ice fishing trip with grandsons

​

An 88-year-old Maine man died after drowning in an ATV mishap on an ice-covered lake during a family fishing trip, state authorities say.

Milford resident Floyd Harrison had just finished ice fishing with his son and grandsons when he drowned in Spring River Lake in Hancock County, after the ATV he was riding on with his grandson broke through the ice, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife told local outlets that the incident happened at around 6 p.m. local time Friday.

Although his grandson was able to escape from the sinking ATV’s driver’s seat, Harrison was unable to free himself.

A firefighter retrieved Harrison’s body at around 8:25 p.m. The ATV sunk to the bottom of the lake, which was 10 feet deep.

On its website, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife warns residents that “ice conditions are always changing.”

“There are many factors to consider when determining whether the ice conditions are safe, and they can vary from day-to-day and from one water body to the next,” the website reads.

The department also notes that it is generally safe to drive an ATV on an ice-covered lake if the ice is between five and seven inches deep.

Ice color can also help residents discern whether it is safe to walk on.

“Thick and blue, tried and true. Thin and crispy, way too risky,” the site advises.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Departmentfor more information, but has not heard back.