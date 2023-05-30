Maine police shoot at suspect who evaded trooper to Canada and was believed to have explosive in truck

​

Maine State Police shot at and arrested a man on Monday who evaded troopers to the Canadian border, where he allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, and instead, pointed it toward Canada, authorities say.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit said that at about 10:40 a.m. on Monday, one of the agency’s troopers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-95 in Houlton.

Rather than stop, the vehicle continued to drive north on the interstate and the Trooper reported that the driver, later identified as Tony Holford, 42, of Providence, Rhode Island, may have had an explosive device in the Truck he was driving.

When Holford reached a point between the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry, troopers ordered him to get out of the truck. Instead, Holford allegedly maneuvered the truck toward the Canadian port of entry, and Maine State Police Corporal Eric Paquette shot at him.

Holford, who was not injured, surrendered to troopers before getting medically cleared and taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop.

State Police said the scene has been contained, adding there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Still, crime scene technicians and state police bomb squad are expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative port of entry if traveling between the U.S. and Canada is necessary.

The incident remains under investigation.