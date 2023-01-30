Major US city forces CRT-inspired training on employees, Chiefs’ do-over sparks outrage and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘EQUITY LENS’ – All employees of major US city forced into radical critical race theory-inspired training. Continue reading …

BLOWING THE WHISTLE – Chiefs’ do-over play in pivotal 4th quarter moment of AFC Championship enrages NFL fans. Continue reading …

‘ANTI-BUSINESS AGENDA’ – Professor warns that President Biden is coming for your job. Continue reading …

‘SHELL-SHOCKED’ – Holly Madison talks Playboy murders and leaving Hugh Hefner. Continue reading …

‘EVERYONE LOVED ANNIE’ – Actress known for her roles in ‘Bosch,’ ’24’ and ‘Runaways’ dead at 45. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘DAVID’ VS. ‘GOLIATH’ – Conservatives inspired to fight ’50 swamps in the 50 states.’ Continue reading …

‘WE’RE SCREWED’ – Biden slammed after giving his ‘word as a Biden’ that America’s future looks great. Continue reading …

‘INTERESTING WORD CHOICE’ – Twitter reacts to Warren stopping short of endorsing VP Harris for re-election. Continue reading …

RARE BIPARTISANSHIP – GOP Sen. Rubio, Dem Sen. Warner say lack of access to Biden, Trump docs ‘cannot stand.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘DEEPLY AMUSED’ – JK Rowling appears to give zero ‘f—s’ over ‘lost admiration’ critics. Continue reading …

‘ESSENTIAL TO BE TEACHING’ – Bill Maher, Bryan Cranston battle over critical race theory in podcast debate. Continue reading …

‘RATHER BE OFFENDED THAN BORED’ – Grammy winner challenges fellow artists to ‘go for it.’ Continue reading …

TAX MAN COMETH – IRS ‘cash grab’ with fantasy sports is about to hit Americans ‘like a truck,’ tax experts say. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host calls on GOP governors to protect children’s education: ‘Teach history, not Marxist propaganda.’ Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – It’s time to demand accountability over US funding of virus research in Wuhan. Continue reading…

IN OTHER NEWS

MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL – Timeline of once powerful South Carolina lawyer’s spectacular downfall. Continue reading …

FIND OF A LIFETIME – 9-year-old girl makes remarkable prehistoric discovery. Continue reading …

THEFT BUSTER – Lowe’s successfully tests system to solve organized retail crime. Continue reading …

‘GENTLE GIANT’: Enormous Arizona house cat is almost three and a half feet long. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Big Tech companies have become ‘way too powerful’ to function with a ‘healthy democracy’: Glenn Greenwald. See video …

WATCH: What is and isn’t working to fix America’s homelessness? See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“We put billions of dollars into our public school system. We are not going to subsidize the teaching of the destruction of American – honest – American history and our curriculum. We’re not going to give in to this.”

– MARK LEVIN

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.