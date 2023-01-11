Majority of teenagers report consuming pornography, average age of first seeing porn is 12: Study

​

A new study claims that 73% of teenagers surveyed said that they have consumed pornography and the average age of first consuming porn is age 12.

The study, commissioned by Common Sense, surveyed teenagers ranging in age from 13-17 and asked a number of questions on their consumption of pornography.

While 73% of teens age 17 and younger have reported consuming pornography, 54% said they had seen online pornography at age 13 or younger, and 15% reported seeing porn at age 10 or younger.

Out of the teens surveyed, the average age of first consuming porn is 12.

41% of the teenagers surveyed said that they have seen pornography during the school day, and 44% reported viewing porn on devices that are school-owned.

The study states that a majority of teenagers who participated in the survey have viewed pornography, but 58% said that they encountered pornography “accidentally,” while 44% said that they intentionally viewed pornography.

When asked about the type of pornography consumed, 52% of teenagers said that they have seen “violent pornography.” Additionally, only 33% of respondents reported watching “pornography in which someone asks for consent.”

45% of the teenagers surveyed “agreed that pornography gives helpful information about sex,” and 27% of those surveyed agree that it “accurately shows sex.”

“The results of this research confirm a very important point: It’s time for us to talk about pornography. We need to consider conversations with teens about pornography the same way we think of conversations about sex, social media, drug and alcohol use, and more. Kids can and will be exposed to pornography one way or another, often before a caregiver has a chance to tackle the subject,” Common Sense Founder and CEO James Steyer said about the survey’s results.