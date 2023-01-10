Male hiker found dead on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas, NV

​

Law enforcement authorities on Monday evening were working to recover the body of a male hiker found dead in the Mount Charleston area near Las Vegas as a winter storm approached.

The body was found after Las Vegas police search and rescue workers were called around noon Monday to help an injured hiker on the mountain, according to a statement from police that did not provide details about the injuries.

“Currently units are working to hike the body down the mountain,” the statement read.

The National Weather Service issued a “winter storm warning” at 4 p.m. Monday for the Mount Charleston area that is expected to stretch into Tuesday night.

Temperatures hovered near 35 degrees on the mountain around the time the hiker was reportedly injured, although meteorologist John Salmen said weather on the mountain widely varies depending on altitude.

Las Vegas police on Monday night did not disclose where on the mountain they found the hiker’s body.