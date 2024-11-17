Male model charged in gruesome New York City apartment lobby stabbing

​

A 20-year-old male model has been charged in the stabbing death of a man in New York City, prosecutors said Saturday.

On late Friday, 20-year-old Dynus Saxon was arraigned and charged in the Nov. 10 killing of 35-year-old Kadeem Grant. He has been charged with second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that they found the 35-year-old victim stabbed in his chest in a Mott Haven apartment building.

“[P]olice responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed inside of 384 Grand Concourse, within the confines of the 40 Precinct,” the NYPD’s statement said. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.”

Saxon will be held without bail until his next court date on Dec. 3.

Prosecutors said he had a large bandage on his right hand because of an injury he sustained during the stabbing incident, the Daily News reported.

Prosecutors have not shared a motive for the stabbing.

At the scene of the stabbing, a resident told Fox News that the victim was “super bloody.”

“I heard that there was, like, tons of blood in the lobby,” the woman said, adding her brother obtained a photo of the scene. “The guy that my brother showed me, he looked very bloody, like he was in his underwear or something. …He looked super bloody.

“He was like just laying on the ground, handcuffed behind his back, cops everywhere,” she added. “He was like in his drawers, bloody, bloody hands, bloody on his thigh. Crazy.”

Saxon published his modeling work on his Instagram account, which appeared to be deactivated on Tuesday. He was previously represented by ONE Management, but his portfolio was recently removed from the agency’s website.

The company told Fox News Digital it has cut ties with the suspect.

“We once represented him,” a spokesperson said. “However, we do not currently represent Dynus, and he is not currently associated with ONE.”

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis and the Associated Press contributed to this report.