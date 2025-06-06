Man accused of Boulder firebombing at pro-Israel event appears in court on federal hate crime charge

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect accused of injuring over a dozen people after throwing Molotov cocktails into a crowd of peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators last weekend appeared in federal court in Denver Friday to face a federal hate crime charge.

Along with a federal hate crime charge, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, faces additional charges in Colorado, including attempted murder.

Soliman allegedly crafted 18 Molotov cocktails before driving to Boulder June 1 and prepared for the peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators to arrive for the “Run For Their Lives,” in support of the Israeli hostages. Soliman is accused of throwing two incendiary devices at the crowd.

Soliman entered a courtroom Friday wearing a green jumpsuit and handcuffs.

BOULDER SUSPECT SPENT A YEAR PLANNING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK ON PRO-ISRAEL MARCH: DOCS

While waiting for the hearing to start, Soliman silently rocked in his chair and looked around the room but away from the audience.

It began with Soliman being asked if he had read the complaint filed against him. After confirming that he had, Soliman was read his rights, and he asked for a court-appointed attorney.

The court determined Soliman qualified for a court-appointed attorney.

MOHAMED SOLIMAN ALLEGEDLY PLANNED MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK AFTER GUN PURCHASE DENIAL: DOCS

Prosecutor Melissa Hindman requested that Soliman be detained, and the defendant did not contest that request.

Magistrate Judge Kathryn A. Starnella ordered Soliman be detained and set the next court date for 10 a.m. June 18.

Victims and witnesses observed Soliman throw what appeared to be a glass bottle, which burst upon impact, creating large flames, an affidavit said. He also allegedly used a commercial weed sprayer as a “makeshift blowtorch.”

According to the affidavit, authorities discovered multiple glass bottles containing liquid, a lighter, rags, an insecticide sprayer and an AR-style rifle BB gun in Soliman’s 2015 silver Toyota Prius.

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK WITNESS DESCRIBES ‘HORRIFIC’ SCENE AT PRO-ISRAEL RALLY

Authorities also found a Quran and paperwork with the words “Israel,” “Palestine” and “USAID.”

In his interview with law enforcement, Soliman said he had no remorse for his actions and reiterated his intent to carry them out again if given the opportunity.

The affidavit noted that Soliman left behind an iPhone and a journal at his Colorado Springs home, detailing his motivations and preparations for the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facing a litany of charges, including multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of incendiary devices, Soliman had initially been held on $10 million bond.

If convicted, and his sentences are ordered to run consecutively, he could face a maximum of 384 years in state prison for those charges alone. Soliman was also charged with two counts of use of an incendiary device, which could add up to 48 years if served consecutively.

Fox News’ Alexandra Rego and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.