Man accused of groping 11-year-old girl at knifepoint on NYC subway: police

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly groped at knife-point aboard a Bronx train by a man still on the loose, police told the New York Post.

The sexual abuse is reported to have happened at 3:27 p.m. Oct. 18 on a northbound number 4 train approaching the East 149 Street-Grand Concourse train station, NYPD Crimestoppers said on Facebook.

The man, depicted in a sketch shared Wednesday, supposedly flashed a knife and told the girl in Spanish to be quiet.

“He then caressed the girl’s leg, waist and buttocks,” according to the Post.

The suspect is described as being about 40 years old and five feet tall. He got off the train at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium train station, the newspaper reports.

The girl did not report any physical injuries.

NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information. Anyone with information can call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).