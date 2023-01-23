FOX National News 

Man allegedly opened fire inside AZ health care facility

A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on a $50,000 bound.

Bodnar also is accused of discharging a firearm within city limits and having a gun although he’s a prohibited possessor.

Arthur John Bodnar, 33, was arrested Friday after opening fire in the lobby of an Arizona healthcare facility.

Police were called to the healthcare facility Tuesday in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.

An employee at the facility called 911 and gave police a description of the suspect.

Bodnar was arrested Friday.

It was unclear Sunday if Bodnar has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

His next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 31.

  