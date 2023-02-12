Man being kicked out of Texas bar shot in chest after tasing off-duty officer with own weapon

​

An off-duty police officer working security in Texas shot a man who managed to take his stun gun and tase him as he was being escorted out of a bar and restaurant.

San Antonio police say they responded to a Twin Peaks off Southwest Loop 410 just late Saturday night regarding a shooting in progress.

When they arrived, they learned that restaurant staff asked a gentleman to leave after a disturbance took place.

When the man refused to leave, an off-duty Somerset police officer working security escorted him out for “being intoxicated and belligerent,” FOX 29 reports.

Police say the man managed to grab the officer’s taser and tase him while resisting. The off-duty officer then shot the man, striking him in the chest.

The man was reportedly rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The shooting is still under investigation.