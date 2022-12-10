Man in Long Beach, California, who allegedly lit American flags on fire under arrest

​

A man in Long Beach, California, was arrested Thursday after footage appears to show him lighting residents’ American flags on fire.

The suspect moved from home to home with a lighter around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to FOX 11.

A series of reports came in later that morning of multiple burned flags along Iroquois Avenue and Hackett Avenue.

One burning flag fell on top of a resident’s parked BMW, which became engulfed in flames

The suspect reportedly targeted American and military flags but left others untouched. Police say over a dozen properties were vandalized.

Ring doorbell footage from one household appears to capture the suspect struggle to ignite a flag in a resident’s driveway.

The suspect was reportedly identified by locals using the footage, and police have made an arrest.

The suspect’s identity has not released, and his motives are still unknown.

Police also have not yet announced what charges the suspect is facing.