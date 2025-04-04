Man miraculously walks away after driving truck over cliff into Niagara Falls Gorge

​

A man miraculously survived after he drove his truck over a cliff and into Niagara Falls Gorge in New York on Wednesday.

New York State Park Police said the 42-year-old man was able to get out of the badly damaged truck and walk out of the gorge on his own.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near Depot Avenue and the Whirlpool Bridge. Police found the man, who police said was from the Niagara Falls area, outside the Aquarium of Niagara.

It’s unclear what caused the man to drive his 2008 Toyota Tundra through a fence and into the gorge.

Dramatic pictures show the white truck lodged on the side of the gorge with the Niagara River rushing past in the background.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one else was injured.

Authorities have launched an ongoing investigation with assistance from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

New York State Parks officials are still determining how to safely remove the truck from the gorge, though there is currently no specific timeline for recovery.