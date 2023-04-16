Man shot in head in Los Angeles’ Hollywood tourist district: police

​

A man in Los Angeles was shot in the head in the Hollywood tourist district after allegedly intervening in an altercation on Friday night, police say.

The victim reportedly tried to intercede in a fight between a man and a woman at 7:37 p.m. on Friday. The pair was outside the Ovation Hollywood shopping center.

When the victim intervened in the dispute, the male suspect swiftly brandished a gun and shot the man in the head.

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) official told Fox News Digital that the victim may have been a good Samaritan, but that is not confirmed. It is also not confirmed if the victim had any relationship with the suspects.

The victim was able to stumble away from the scene towards a subway station entrance, but soon collapsed. Both the female and the man suspect fled on foot.

The man’s injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No other details are available.

