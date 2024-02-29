Man stabbed at NYC migrant shelter across the street from Central Park; person of interest in custody

​

A man was stabbed Wednesday at a migrant shelter across the street from Central Park in New York City, police said.

The New York Police Department responded to the shelter at 31 Central Park North just after 11:30 a.m. after a caller phoned 911 to report the stabbing.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in the back and stomach, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

A person of interest was taken into police custody. It was unclear what led to the stabbing.

The incident came a day after Mayor Eric Adams said the city would install metal detectors at a migrant shelter on Randall’s Island following multiple stabbings at that location.

Adams has also called on the Biden administration to grant migrants work papers and said he wants to make changes to New York’s sanctuary city law, which prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with immigration authorities.

“I don’t believe people who are violent in our city and commit repeated crimes should have the privilege of being in our city,” Adams said perviously. “You don’t have the right to be in our city and tarnish the overwhelming number who are here following the rules.”

New York has seen crime involving newly arrived migrants spike in recent months. Some incidents include a group of migrants assaulting a pair of NYPD officers and a teenage migrant accused of shooting a tourist in Times Square and firing at officers during a foot chase.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has also taken heat after the migrants involved in the police assault were initially freed with no bail.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DA’s office.